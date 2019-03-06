Lilbits 352: Smach Z finally shows off working prototypes

The Smach Z handheld gaming PC has been in development for years, and while the company has shown off early prototypes to the public a few times, up until recently they haven’t been fully functional.

But this year the folks at Smach started posting a series of videos showing the little computer playing real games. And last week the company showed off some real, functional prototypes at the AMD booth at the Embedded World conference in Germany.

This thing is real… and that’s honestly about all I’m willing to say about it until it actual begins shipping.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.