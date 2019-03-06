Lilbits 352: Smach Z finally shows off working prototypes

Liliputing

The Smach Z handheld gaming PC has been in development for years, and while the company has shown off early prototypes to the public a few times, up until recently they haven’t been fully functional.

But this year the folks at Smach started posting a series of videos showing the little computer playing real games. And last week the company showed off some real, functional prototypes at the AMD booth at the Embedded World conference in Germany.

This thing is real… and that’s honestly about all I’m willing to say about it until it actual begins shipping.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Welmo
Welmo
Man, i really wish this is real and they actually get to launch this because i would love to have one.

But, i will wait until reviews to see if i should get one or not

5 hours ago
Kangal
Kangal
I can sort of see the reviews already:
– it’s a very niche case product
– not as good as expected/marketed
– a case of too little, too late
– the GPD Win2 is better, and much better is GPD Win3

I mean we’re about to get much more efficient microarchitecture in both CPU and GPU very soon, that’s on top of the efficiency gains from the latest node jump, to a product that depends heavily on efficiency. It’s kind of illogical. It’s akin to releasing an Xbox 360 when we have PS4’s in the market.

2 hours ago
Pacoloco
Pacoloco
Do not make logic to PS4 and Xbox? Then it makes sense to see the logic to buy a gpdwin and not buy a laptop ASUS TUF https://www.amazon.es/gp/product/B07N99XR14?tag=comuesp-21

Although it is bigger and has more weight insurance that will allow you to play Monster Hunter World without receiving blows of FPS as with win 2.

1 hour ago
Kangal
Kangal
I meant it as an analogy; the Xbox 360/PS3 uses more power, generates more heat, and has worse performance than a PS4/Xbox One. Granted the analogy wasn’t the best, apologies.

There’s little reason to trust Smach company, and even if you get over that and receive your unit in 2020…by that point the industry has moved forwards, since this is still 2015-2017 level technology.

I would rather get the GPD Win2 than this in 2020, but I don’t quite fall in this niche (at least not anymore) so I wouldn’t get either. And not to mention a GPD Win3 is likely to come sooner than later.

1 minute ago