Kodlix GN41 Gemini Lake mini PC is available with Windows or Linux

The Kodlix GN41 is a small, fanless desktop computer with an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

It’s not particularly remarkable from a hardware standpoint — there’s no shortage of cheap mini PCs on the market these days. But what makes the Kodlix GN41 a bit unusual is the software: it’s available with a choice of Windows 10 or Ubuntu Linux.

Amazon is selling an Ubuntu model for $215 or a Windows version for $15 more.

There’s also a higher-priced model with a Core i3-5005U “Broadwell” processor and 128GB of storage, as well as cheaper models with Atom x5-Z8350 processors. But only the Celeron N4100 version is available with Ubuntu.

The system is powered by Intel’s 6-watt, quad-core processor and if the built-in storage isn’t enough for you, there’s also room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD, as well as an SD card reader.

Other features include:

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI 2.0 (4K/60Hz)

VGA port

1 USB Type-C port

2 USB 3.0 ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

Headset jack

The system measures about 6.9″ x 5.3″ x 1.4″ and weighs about 1.3 pounds.

