Huawei launches 8 inch Honor Tab 5 Android tablet for $165 and up (in China)

Huawei is one of the only companies that continues to crank out premium Android tablets with price tags north of $300. But the company’s latest model is more of a mid-range device. It also doesn’t actually have the Huawei name on it.
The Honor Tab 5 is an Android tablet with an 8 inch display, a Kirin 710 processor, and a starting price of about ¥1099 (about $165) in Huawei’s home country of China.
It’s part of the company’s Honor sub-brand, which Huawei typically uses to sell value-oriented smartphones.
The tablet features a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, Huawei’s own octa-core processor (with four Cortex-A73 CPU cores, four lower-power Cortex-A53 cores, and Mali G51 MP4 graphics), a 5,100 mAh battery, stereo speakers, and 8MP front and rear cameras.
It also has a headphone jack and microSD card reader with support for up to 512GB of removable storage.
Honor is offering four different prices/configurations in China:
- 3GB/32GB/WiFi for ¥1099 (~$165)
- 4GB/64GB/WiFi for ¥1299 (~$195)
- 3GB/32GB/WiFi + 4G LTE for ¥1399 (~$210)
- 4GB/64GB/WiFi + 4G LTE for ¥1499 (~$225)
There’s no word on if or when this tablet will be available in the US or other markets.
via GizmoChina and MySmartPrice
I have their larger tablet and it is rock solid and fast. Just wish updates were faster.
The Kirin 710 processor trades blows with the Snapdragon 660 in terms of performance, which in turn runs very close to flagships from a couple of years ago running the Snapdragon 821 (like the Pixel XL I own).
That should make the Honor Tab 5 a pretty snappy tablet for under $200, if they ever release it in the US at that price, and a real step up from the Amazon HD 8 and the out of date junk shipped by the likes of Lenovo.
No idea if there’s a big enough market for a mid-range tablet not called Amazon Fire these days, but I guess Huawei is going to find out.