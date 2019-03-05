Huawei launches 8 inch Honor Tab 5 Android tablet for $165 and up (in China)

Huawei is one of the only companies that continues to crank out premium Android tablets with price tags north of $300. But the company’s latest model is more of a mid-range device. It also doesn’t actually have the Huawei name on it.

The Honor Tab 5 is an Android tablet with an 8 inch display, a Kirin 710 processor, and a starting price of about ¥1099 (about $165) in Huawei’s home country of China.

It’s part of the company’s Honor sub-brand, which Huawei typically uses to sell value-oriented smartphones.

The tablet features a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, Huawei’s own octa-core processor (with four Cortex-A73 CPU cores, four lower-power Cortex-A53 cores, and Mali G51 MP4 graphics), a 5,100 mAh battery, stereo speakers, and 8MP front and rear cameras.

It also has a headphone jack and microSD card reader with support for up to 512GB of removable storage.

Honor is offering four different prices/configurations in China:

3GB/32GB/WiFi for ¥1099 (~$165)

4GB/64GB/WiFi for ¥1299 (~$195)

3GB/32GB/WiFi + 4G LTE for ¥1399 (~$210)

4GB/64GB/WiFi + 4G LTE for ¥1499 (~$225)

There’s no word on if or when this tablet will be available in the US or other markets.

