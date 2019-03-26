Huawei & Gentle Monster to release Smart Eyewear this summer

During the launch event for its new P30 and P30 Pro smartphones today, Huawei also unveiled a few upcoming smartphone accessories including a new set of wireless earbuds and a portable battery pack capable of delivering 40 watts of power for phones, tablets, and even some laptops.

The company also announced a partnership with South Korean luxury eyewear company Gentle Monster.

This summer the two companies plan to release “Smart Eyewear” with built-in mics and speakers that let you take phone calls or use a voice assistant without taking your phone out of your bag or pocket.

The glasses aren’t expected to be available until this summer, so we may have to wait a little longer for details about styles, pricing, and regional availability.

But what we do know is that the eyeglasses feature dual microphones for noise reduction, stereo speakers designed to direct audio toward your ears without leaking sound to the outside world, and the glasses are rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

They support Bluetooth, NFC, and come with a wireless charging case that features a 2,200 mAh battery and a USB-C connector.

Unlike Google Glass, these smart glasses do not include a camera. Basically they’re more like voice assistant-enabled headphones that just happen to be built into a set of stylish glasses, which means you’re more likely to be wearing them when you need them.

On the other hand, this could just be one more excuse for eyeglass makers to justify the incredible markups for their wares… not that they’ve historically needed any excuses.