Intel’s first 9th-gen laptop chips are coming this year

We should start to see laptops with 9th-gen Intel Core processors later this year, but rather than start with an upgrade to the 15 watt Whiskey Lake-U chips that power today’s thin-and-light laptops, it looks like Intel is focusing on the follow-up to its 45-watt, high-performance Coffee Lake-H family first.
If you’re curious about the lower-power chips, Intel did release documentation (PDF) for its upcoming Intel Gen11 graphics that will be included in upcoming Intel Ice Lake-U series chips.
But there’s still no word on when those chips will hit the streets. Intel says we can expect to see its new 9th-gen Core H-series chips in the second quarter of 2019.
While Intel says we’ll have to wait until closer to launch for detailed specifications for the new processors, but thanks to a leak from last month, we do know that the company plans to offer a wide range of options including Core i5 quad-core processors and Core i7 and Core i9 hexa-core chips.
Intel notes that all of the new chips will support Thunderbolt 3, Intel Optane memory support, and WiFi 6 AX200 for low-latency, wireless gaming (among other things). And Intel is promising up to 11 percent better gaming performance on select titles, up to 34 percent faster video editing, and improved multi-tasking support.
via NotebookCheck, TechRadar, PC World, and Tom’s Hardware
It would be cool if they had hardware fixes for Spectre and Meltdown. At some point they need to prove that those exploits are no longer possible. This is #1 on my wishlist for Intel changes/improvements.
I think #1 agenda on Intel’s list is to get 7nm out asap.
Yet, they still don’t have 10nm out. Not to mention, the industry is pushing to get 5nm out in 2020.
So unless Intel buys TSMC chips, and commits fraud by telling people its their 7nm chips, they maybe up shiet creek without a paddle. There’s only so many lies and BS you can make until the numbers don’t add up, and investors turn tail/sell off.