HP’s new Pavilion x360 convertible laptops coming in April

HP’s Pavilion x360 laptops are affordable convertibles with touchscreen displays that you can push all the way back if you want to use the computers as tablets.

HP is updating its entire line of Pavilion x360 devices in the next few months. In May you should be able to pick up a fanless model with an 11.6 inch display and an Intel Pentium Silver processor. And new 14 inch and 15.6 inch models should hit the streets in April, with support for up to an Intel Core i7 processor, a 1080p display, and optional support for discrete graphics.

HP Pavilion x360 14

HP’s new 14 inch convertible supports up to an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and features optional support for NVIDIA Geforce MX130 or MX250 graphics.

Prices will start at $500 for an entry-level model with an Intel Core i3-8145U processor, Intel UHD 620 integrated graphics, a 1366 x 768 pixel display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of solid state storage.

The notebook measures 12.7″ x 8.8″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 3.4 pounds. It’s powered by a 41 Wh battery and the Pavilion x360 14 features an SD card reader, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C Gen-1 port, two USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a headset jack.

HP Pavilion x360 15

Step up to the 15.6 inch model and you get a laptop that measures 14.1″ x 8.4″ x 0.8″ and weighs 4.3 pounds… and which has the same 41 Wh battery, so expect less run time from this model.

On the other hand, HP says this model supports both an M.2 solid state drive and a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive, giving you more storage options.

It also has a numeric keypad to the right of the keyboard, and the laptop is available with up to an Intel Core i7-8565U processor and Radeon 535 discrete graphics.

Prices for the Pavilion x360 15 are expected to start at $800 when this model goes on sale in April.