HP’s new Pavilion x360 11 is a 2.7 pound, fanless convertible laptop

HP’s latest Pavilion x360 laptops are coming in May and the smallest, cheapest model of the bunch is also the only one to feature a fanless design.

The HP Pavilion x360 11 is a convertible notebook with an 11.6 inch touchscreen display, an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of solid state storage. It measures 11.” x 7.7″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 2.7 pounds, and HP says the notebook will sell for $400 and up when it goes on sale in May.

The laptop’s 6 watt processor, limited RAM, and 1366 x 768 pixel display put the Pavilion x360 11 clearly in budget laptop territory. But the touchscreen display, 360-degree hinge that lets you use it as a tablet, and 128GB of M.2 SSD storage put the new laptop a step or two above other low-cost laptops.

I’ve also found the Pentium Silver N5000 processor to be pretty decent for basic computing tasks, although I’d recommend something more powerful if you’re looking for a gaming PC or a video editing workstation.

The HP Pavilion x360 11 features 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (5Gb/s) port, two USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader.

The notebook features a 37.69 Wh battery and comes with a 45 watt power adapter. It also has stereo speakers with B&O audio and HP will offer the Pavilion x360 11 in gray or silver color options.