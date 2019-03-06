GPD MicroPC handheld computer will ship with 6GB of RAM (pre-release spec bump)

The GPD MicroPC is a tiny computer with a 6 inch display, a thumb keyboard, a whole bunch of full-sized ports, an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, and 128GB of storage.

When GPD unveiled the MicroPC, the company said it would ship with 4GB of RAM. And that’s how much was in the pre-released model I tested earlier this year. I was still pretty impressed with the little computer’s performance and versatility, if a bit underwhelmed by the keyboard.

Since building the demo unit I tested though, GPD has announced plans to change the keyboard layout a bit to offer a better typing experience. And now the company has also announced that the MicroPC will ship with 6GB of RAM instead of 4GB.

There is one small catch — the price of a GPD MicroPC is now $314 for new backers of the company’s Indieogogo crowdfunding campaign. Folks who had already pledged $299 can either pledge another $10 to “make up the difference.”

GPD has no plans to offer a 4GB model at all, so if you don’t want to increase your pledge amount, you can also opt to cancel your order. But $10 is actually a pretty good deal for 50% more RAM.

The MicroPC also features a 128GB M.2 2242 SSD that you can upgrade yourself if you need more storage, plus three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It has a backlit keyboard, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 and a 23.56 Wh battery. One thing it lacks is a touchscreen, but there’s a touchpad above the keyboard with support for multi-touch gestures, and mouse buttons on the left side of the computer — making it easy to navigate Windows while holding the computer in two hands.

Here’s my review of the pre-release model with the original keyboard layout and 4GB of RAM: