Most modern web browsers let you save usernames and passwords for the websites you visit. And most cross-platform browsers offer a way to sync your data so you can login to the same sites whether you’re using a desktop computer or a mobile device.

But what if you want to login to a mobile app rather than a mobile website?

That’s where Firefox Lockbox comes in. It’s basically a password manager that brings passwords tied to your Firefox Account to mobile devices. Mozilla has offered an iOS version for a while, and now Firefox Lockbox is also available for Android.

Here’s the idea: if you’re already saving your passwords in Firefox and you have a Firefox Account, then installing Lockbox on an iPhone, iPad, or Android device will let you login to apps like Netflix or the New York Times without having to remember and type your password.

All you need to do is login to your Firefox Account once, and then you can use a fingerprint or face recognition to unlock the app when you want to auto-fill (or copy and paste) your info into third-party apps.

This can save time and frustration whether you’re logging into an app for the first time or if you have apps that require logins every time you use them. It could also make it easier to access your password data on the go if you’re not in front of a PC with Firefox installed.

Of course, this is only useful if you’re either already using Firefox for password management or plan to do so in the future. If you’ve already got a third-party password manager such as LastPass, Dashlane, KeePass, or 1Password, then you may not be saving passwords using browser extensions or standalone apps rather than the web browser’s built-in tools… and there are already mobile apps that let you use those services with Android and/or iOS.

via Mozilla