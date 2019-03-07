Entry-level Microsoft Surface Book 2 could be getting a spec bump

The Microsoft Surface Book line of products are 2-in-1 laptops with detachable displays that you can use as tablets. When Microsoft launched the 2nd-gen version in late 2017, the company offered two different screen sizes: 13.5 inches and 15 inches, as well as two different processor options: Intel Core i5-7300U dual-core or Core i7-8650U quad-core.

Now it looks like entry-level models may be getting a spec bump. WinFuture noticed a number of online stores listing an unannounced 13.5 inch Surface Book 2 model with an Intel Core i5-8350U processor for about the same price as the current Core i5 model.

The rest of the hardware remains unchanged, including a 13.5 inch, 3,000 x 200 pixel touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

The computer is still described as a Surface Book 2, so this appears to be a hardware refresh rather than a next-gen version of Microsoft’s 2-in-1. But the move from a 7th-gen dual-core processor to an 8th-gen quad-core chip should bring a pretty significant performance boost to the least powerful model in the lineup.

It’s unclear if or when Microsoft will officially announced the change or offer the updated model through the Microsoft Store. But with a new product number and multiple stores showing the new processor option, it seems unlikely that this is a simple typo.