Energizer P18K smartphone with 18,000 mAh battery hits Indiegogo

Tired of carrying around a portable battery pack because your smartphone battery isn’t big enough to make it through the day? Last month Avenir Technology unveiled the Energizer Power Max P18K, a device that’s more battery than phone, at least in terms of volume.
The phone features a 6.2 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel LCD display, a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It has three rear cameras and two front cameras.
But its most noteworthy feature is the battery. The Energizer P18K packs a whopping 18,000 mAh battery.
While it was unclear at first whether the P18K was a real product or just a prototype, it looks like it may actually be a thing you can buy. It’s up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign and Avenir Technology says the phone should ship to backers in October.
While the smartphone has a massive battery that should provide up to four days of battery life on a charge, all that power does come at a cost. The phone measures 6″ x 3″ x 0.9″, making it the thickest smartphone released in years. Heck, it’s thicker than many modern laptops.
That said, it would be nice to have a phone that you only have to charge once or twice a week. And you can also use the phone as a power bank if you need to charge a tablet, another phone, a set of wireless earbuds, or other low-power devices that can be charged with a USB Type-C cable.
The Energizer P18K supports 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, features a microSD card reader and it’s expected to ship with Android 9 Pie. One thing it doesn’t have? A headphone jack. Dont’ ask me why — it’s not like there isn’t room for one.
One the back of the phone there’s a three camera system made up of a 12Mp primary camera and 5MP and 2MP cameras for capturing depth information and more light. The two front cameras feature 16MP and 2MP sensors and they’re actually hidden in a pop-up section of the phone.
Avenir says the Energizer P18K will have a retail price of $699, but the first 200 backers of the crowdfunding campaign can reserve one for $549. After that, the Indiegogo price goes up to $599.
via GSM Arena
They could had just went with a 5 Ah phone with an optional 10 Ah battery case.
Zero backers, yikes
Is this some weird attempt to convince us that we don’t actually want larger batteries in our phones? Once nobody buy this they can say, “See, nobody wants a phone with a big battery”.
It looks far thicker in pictures than the spec sheet claims. It claims 22mm thickness, about double that of my current phone and a bit thicker than for instance the 18mm Nokia N900. I think it’d probably fit in most pockets and feel good in the hand but I’m concerned about weight since they’re not sharing that figure.
If it had NFC I’d be tempted to get one.