E-Pad Android tablet with E ink display hits Kickstarter for $399

As expected, the folks at EeWrite have launched a crowdfunding campaign for their E-Pad tablet. It’s a 10.3 inch Android slate with an E Ink display, WiFi and 4G LTE support, and an optional Wacom pen for writing notes, annotating documents, or drawing pictures.
EeWrite says the retail price for the E-Pad will be $699, but folks who back the company’s Kickstarter campaign can reserve one for as little as $399 (which is the “Super Early Bird” price).
If everything goes according to plan, EeWrite should ship E-Pad tablets to backers in August.
We’ve been sent a demo unit, and KT should have an article with some initial impressions soon.
For now, here’s what I can say about the device. It’s basically a pen-enabled, 4G-capable Android tablet, except it has an E Ink display. The good news is that means it’ll consume less power than most devices with color screens and be easier to view outdoors. The bad news is that many Android apps aren’t really optimized for monochrome displays with low screen refresh rates.
So it’s probably better to think of this as a device for reading and writing rather than a general-purpose tablet… although you can sort of use it like one if you really want to.
It features a 10-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card reader. The tablet weighs about 14 ounces, supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE and has a mic and speaker. The display is an 1872 x 1404 pixel E Ink screen with 227 pixels per inch.
Optional accessories include a Wacom EMR pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a case, which are going for $29 and $15, respectively during the Kickstarter campaign.
so i need to understand something . the REASON amazon uses the NXP series of chips is because the ones they choose is able to refresh the Eink screen much faster because of the “Electrophoretic display controller support direct-driver for E-Ink EPD panel” ( cant seem to find the specifics) but these chips are much superior than anything else on the market and this is more true with the newer A7 chips they are offering
now all the rest of these eink devices on the market dont have these chips because the fastest thing NXP has are slow and wont be able to handle android .
its beyond my understanding why they decided to use a helio x20 but onky have 2GB of ram ?
ive seen a few of these and it just feels overly sluggish . will this have the same issue ?
I read through the Kickstarter and it seems kind of squirrelly with regards to the Android version. All I see is that it says “Android system supported”. There’s no mention of what version of Android, which is kind of important. Lots of these e-Readers are *way* *way* behind on their Android versions (some of the better ones are just on 6.0).
Edited to add: Android version is important to me because I’d want to load the official Kindle app to make the most out of it (i.e. use it in place of my Kindle).
I am not sure that I see the point of 4G in such a device