Compal’s DuoFlip is the weirdest laptop concept I’ve seen in a while

Plenty of companies have laptops that transform into tablets. But Compal’s DuoFlip is something a little… different.

At first glance it looks like a normal notebook, and you can use it like one by lifting the lid the way you would on any other laptop PC. Push the screen back 360 degrees and you can also use the computer in tablet mode.

But there’s also a special hinge that also allows you to flip the screen sideways, so the computer opens like a book — with the keyboard on the left and the display on the right side.

In this mode you can use the touchscreen display or a stylus to write or draw on the screen with one hand, while continuing to use the keyboard for shortcuts or text input.

To switch between modes, just close the lid and adjust the locking mechanism on the top left corner of the computer. In one position it will allow you to open the system and use it as a notebook. In the other, it’ll let you open it sideways and use it in… whatever the heck you call that position.

It’s unclear if Compal plans to mass produce computers based on this design, but the Taiwanese manufacturer submitted drawings of the concept for consideration in an annual awards competition run by the IF Design Guide.

That’s where we also spotted the company’s Dual Cylindrical 360 laptop concept devices as well as images of the ZTE Axon V and Axon S smartphones this week.