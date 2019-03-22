Archos Play Tab is a 21.5 inch Android tablet for tabletop games or something

French electronics maker Archos was one of the first companies to release an Android tablet… way back when Android was a smartphone-only operating system that didn’t officially support tablets.
In recent years company has become better known (if it’s known at all) for making cheap phones and attempting to get in on the smart home space.
But the latest Archos product is another Android tablet. Sort of.
The Archos Play Tab is a slate with a full HD touchscreen display that runs Android 9 Pie. It’s expected to be available in Europe in time for the back to school season this summer or fall and it’ll sell for €249 (about $280). But it’s not exactly a tablet in the traditional sense — the Play Tab has a 21.5 inch display.
Archos says the Play Tab is designed as something you can lay flat on a table so that two or more people can play games using on a single board.
On the one hand, that kind of makes sense — the Archos Play Tab takes up less space than a stack of board games, and it could theoretically save you some money over time if digital versions of games like Scrabble, Settelers of Catan, or Monopoly are cheaper than physical versions (they often are).
On the other hand, I’m not entirely sure how you’re supposed to prevent other players from seeing your cards, tiles, or other items if you’re all playing on the same board.
Anyway, if you’re in the market for a 21.5 inch Androidt ablet for one reason or another Archos says its model has a 5,000 mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and support for the Google Play Store.
There’s no word on the processor or other specs.
via Android Police
That is actualy a neat idea.
We can expect Archos to use some old, subpar Mediatek as usual so pricing should be really low.
I bit disapointing is a battery, 5000mAh for 21,5″? That does sound more like a typo.
I suspect they figure you aren’t going to use it for hours on end while unplugged. It’s not like you’re going to take a 21.5 inch tablet and use it on the subway. But you can move it from your dining room to your living room without rebooting.
Challenge accepted.
Stick it on a piano to replace sheet music.
In my little world of tech news, Archos is pretty well known. Admittedly… have not heard their name in a while. Glad they’re back with another interesting product.
They always seem to come up with gadgets that really make you think at very good price points (early on it was for sticking really large drives inside handhelds). Since most of their stuff was for the budget conscious, performance has always been an issue (from what I can recall).
I really like the idea of a 21.5″ monitor in that price range. This is one I’m going to keep an eye on: many use cases. Fingers crossed on the final weight and initial reviews (if any).
There are grandparents and other tech unsavy users out there that would like an Android based desktop computer. This could fill a niche if the specs are good enough to be usable and there is a way to prop it up. Keyboard and mouse support would be nice, but not absolutely necessary. The specs listed aren’t too bad for light use, but the processor might be a dud, as others have mentioned.