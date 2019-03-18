Apple launches 10.5 inch iPad Air for $499 and up

Apple’s iPad family tree is getting a bit more complicated. Yesterday if you wanted to buy a current-gen iPad you had three choices: an iPad, iPad mini, or iPad Pro. Now the company is bringing back a fourth option: the iPad Air.

It sits somewhere between the entry-level iPad and the iPad Pro in terms of size, design, and functionality.

Like the new iPad mini, the 2019 iPad Air is powered by an Apple A12 Bionic processor which brings the same level of performance you get from an iPhone XS or XR smartphone. But the iPad Air has a larger, higher resolution display, a bigger battery, and features optional support for an Apple Smart Keyboard.

The new iPad Air is up for order starting today for $499 and up and should be available in stores starting next week.

Here’s an overview of the specs for the new iPad Air:

10.5 inch, 2224 x 1668 pixel LED backlit display with 264 pixels per inch, 500-nits brightness

Apple A12 Bionic processor,

64GB to 256GB of storage

8MP rear and 7MP front cameras

Touch ID/fingerprint sensor

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

Optional 4G cellular support

30.2 Whr battery

Stereo speakers and 3.5mm headphone jack

9.8″ x 6.8″ x 0.24″

1.02 pounds

Prices start at $499 for a 64GB, WiFi-only model and go as high as $779 for a 256GB, WiFi+cellular model.

The tablet is available in silver, gray, and rose gold colors and optional accessories include the $159 Smart Keyboard and $99 1st-gen Apple Pencil.

