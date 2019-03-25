Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) hack: bootloader unlock, root, and recovery tools

It’s been a busy few months for Amazon Fire tablet hackers. After discovering a vulnerability affecting a group of MediaTek processors, independent developers figured out how to unlock the bootloader and root the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire 7 tablets… and then the 2nd-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick for good measure.

Now it’s the Amazon Fire HD 10’s turn.

Xda-developers forum member k4y0z has posted instructions for unlocking Amazon’s latest 10 inch tablet.

The Fire HD 10 is the most powerful current-gen tablet in Amazon’s lineup, with a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor, a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, 2GB of RAM, and at least 32GB of storage (plus a microSD card reader).

Prices normally start at $150 for this tablet, but it’s currently on sale for $100 and up for folks with an Amazon Prime membership.

If you’re buying one just to unlock the bootloader, you should note that there currently aren’t any custom ROMs for this tablet, but that could change in the future.

On the other hand, if you’ve already got a Fire HD 10, unlocking the device gives you more control over the tablet’s files and settings and lets you use a custom recovery to unbrick a device that might otherwise be unbootable or to flash firmware updates or patches.

Make sure to read all of k4y0z’s instructions carefully before deciding whether to use this method to unlock and root your tablet.





via xda-developers