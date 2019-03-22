After open sourcing Windows Calculator, Microsoft is adding new features

When Microsoft announced earlier this month that it was open sourcing the Windows Calculator app for Windows 10, it honestly didn’t seem like that big of a deal. It’s a calculator app, after all.
But unlike some of the company’s past efforts to release old software under an open source license for educational and historical purposes, the newly open sourced Windows Calculator is a live project that community members can actively contribute to.
And they’re doing that. In fact, it looks like Microsoft is already marking one proposal as “pre-production,” which means that you could eventually see graphing capabilities added to Windows Calculator.
Other proposals under consideration include:
- Include formula for all conversions
- Allow users to pin Calculator on top of other windows
- Tab for constant values in scientific calculator
- Round answers to the correct number of significant digits
- Bring back history editing
It’s unclear if or when any of these or the dozens of other features will make it into the shipping version of Windows Calculator, but now that it’s an open source project development and discussion is taking place in public,.
You can also see pull requests, issues, and other information at github.
via MSPowerUser and HTNovo
Baby steps, but it’s nice to see more open source happening. Still waiting on that RPN setting, though…
“Bring back history editing” Yikes! Watch out for unintended consequences!