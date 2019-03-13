Acer unveils TravelMate X5: a 2.2 pound business laptop

Acer’s latest business-class laptop features a 14 inch, 1080p IPS touchscreen display, support for up to an Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of solid state storage.

It also measures just 0.6 inches thick and weighs just 2.16 pounds (980 grams).

The Acer TravelMate X514-51 should be available in the US starting in June for $1100 and up.

That price will get you a model with an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. But it looks like Acer is already listing models with higher-tier specs (and prices) internationally.

Acer kept the weight down by using magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys for the chassis and the company says the display’s bezels are 0.36 inches thick, to maximize the screen-to-body ratio and keep the overall size of the laptop low.

Other features include a backlit keyboard, Corning Gorilla Glass covering the touchpad, a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, a 720p webcam, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port.

Aside from the fact that this is a TravelMate-branded device that comes with a 1-year “international traveler’s warranty” that lets you get tech laptop repaired in any of the 30 or more countries where Acer operates, it’s not all that clear what sets this “business” notebook apart from a consumer model. But Acer did address repairability in its press release, something the company rarely does for consumer models.

If you remove the 11 screws on the bottom of the laptop, you can access the SSD, battery, heat sink, and WiFi card. It sounds like the RAM is not user replaceable.