Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone heading to Europe Feb 28 for €449 and up

Just a few days after launching the Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone in China, Xiaomi has announced that it’ll be available in Europe starting this week.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, thee rear cameras, a nearly all-screen display (with a small notch for the selfie camera), and it’s the first smartphone to support 20 watt wireless fast charging.

In Europe it’ll sell for €449 ($510) and up.

Here’s a refresher on the phone’s specs:

6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with in-screen fingerprint sensor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

6GB of RAM

64GB or 128GB of storage

3,300 mAh battery

The phone has a 20MP front-facing camera, but it’s the three rear cameras that may be the Mi 9’s standout feature.

It has a 48MP wide-angle camera with a Sony IMX586 image sensor. That’s the primary camera and in addition to snapping high-resolution images, you can use it to capture better 12MP images in low-light conditions, thanks to a 4-in-1 pixel system that combines data from multiple pixels to capture more light.

There’s also a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom.

The smartphone can also capture slow-motion video at up to 960 frames per second.

Xiaomi will sell a 6GB/64GB model for €449 in Europe, while a 6GB/128GB model will set you back €499, making this one of the most affordable flagships to pack a Snapdragon 855 processor and/or triple-camera system.