Xiaomi introduces Mi Mix 3 5G with Snapdragon 855

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is a smartphone with a nearly bezel-free design (and two front-facing cameras that are revealed when you slide down the screen). First unveiled in October, the phone is already available in select markets including China, the UK, and some European countries.

Now Xiaomi is introducing an upgraded model. It’s called the Mi Mix 3 5G, and as the name suggests it’s the company’s first smartphone to pack a 5G modem.

But that’s not the only upgrade. It also has a new processor.

Under the hood, the Mi Mix 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which is an upgrade from the Snapdragon 845 chip used in the 4G model.

That makes sense, since the new version also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem, which is designed to be paired with a Snapdragon 855 chip.

Xiaomi has also increased the battery capacity from 3,200 mAh in the original Mix 3 to 3,800 mAh in the 5G model, presumably to offset any increased power consumption from the new modem.

Other specs remain the same: both versions of the phone have 6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED displays (with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio), a magnetic slider mechanism, and four cameras:

24MP front-facing camera

2MP depth-sensing front camera

12MP wide-angle rear camera

12MP telephoto rear camera

Prices for the Mi Mix 3 5G are expected to start at €599 ($680) in Europe for a model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone will be available in black or blue.