Unannounced Google smartphone hits the FCC

Rumor has it that Google could introduce Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL smartphones soon. That was the first thing that came to mind when I found documents related to an unannounced Google smartphone at the FCC website this morning.

I have no idea if the Google G020G is actually a Pixel 3 Lite or not. But that seems like the most likely explanation… because if it’s not, that would mean Google has another new phone on the way.

There are no pictures, user manuals, or other documents that would definitely tell us what to expect from the Google G020G when it hits the streets. They’re currently hidden behind a confidentiality request.

But there are wireless test results that indicate a few things:

The G020G is a smartphone.

It’s from Google.

It supports 4G LTE and VoLTE.

It also supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth.

If this is a Pixel 3 Lite smartphone, a series of leaks gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect, including a mid-range Snapdragon 600 or 700 series processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and notch-free displays with 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratios.

The key selling points for those phones are expected to be lower prices than the Pixel 3, guaranteed software updates delivered by Google, and the same high-quality cameras featured on the latest Pixel phones.

