Turn a Raspberry Pi into a DIY Commodore PET Mini

Before the Commodore 64 or Apple II, there was the Commodore PET 8032, the first personal computer available to the general public. It had a 1 MHz processor, support for up to 8KB of RAM, and a monochrome display.

In other words, a modern $35 Raspberry Pi is way more powerful than this piece of computing history… and also kind of serving a similar purpose — making computers more accessible to students and home users.

So it seems fitting that developer Lorenzo Herrera has posted a set of instructions for 3D printing a case, adding some components, and transforming a Raspberry Pi into a tiny replica of the PET. It’s called the Commodore PET Mini.

Aside from access to a 3D printer, you’ll need a 2.8 inch, 320 x 240 pixel display, a power switch, some cables, magnets, screws, and other components. While you can assemble those parts on your own, Herrera is also considering selling kits with prices ranging from about 87€ ($99) to 209€ ($237) depending on which parts you need and whether you’re willing to do some soldering on your own.

In addition to offering downloadable designs for the eight 3D-printed parts and assembly instructions, Herrera also offers software suggestions, instructions for installing drivers for the screen he recommends, optional instructions for adding sound or a battery, and a recommendation that you invest in a Bluetooth keyboard, gamepad, or other peripherals to actually interact with the computer.

The 3D designs are also available at Github, where you can submit suggestions for improvements or changes.

via Raspberry Pi blog