Taihe Gemini portable monitor giveaway

The Taihe Gemini is a portable display that’s been generating a lot of buzz since it was first announced in January. Taihe has been taking pre-orders through crowdfunding campaigns, and plans to ship two versions of the monitor in May: a 4K model and a 1080p touchscreen version.

The company sent me a 1080p prototype to test recently, and while it’s pre-release hardware, it largely delivers on the promise of a portable, battery-powered touchscreen display. I can use it to add a second screen to my laptop on the go, give small devices a bigger display area, and connect a USB cable to make use of the touchscreen.

You can pre-order a Gemini for $239 and up. But now that I’m done with my review unit, you can also enter our contest for a chance to get mine for free!

What you can win

I’m giving away one lightly used Taihe Gemini portable 1080p touchscreen monitor prototype. Note that the version Taihe ships to customers may look a little different — the company has announced plans to change the port layout and include a USB-C charger, for example.

Build quality may also be better on the final production units. The model Taihe sent me has a kickstand that doesn’t stay in place if you tilt the screen back too far. There appears to be a bit of rust on some of the metal behind the kickstand (it was there when I unboxed the display, I swear!). And the demo unit came with a full-sized HDMI cable, even though the display does not have a full-sized HDMI port.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Anyway, you can check out Liliputing’s Gemini preview for more details about the display’s specs and performance.

Here’s how to enter for a chance to win:

Leave a comment on this article by 11:59 PM Eastern time on Monday, February 25th

That’s pretty much it. I’ll randomly pick a winner once the contest has concluded.

But there are a few rules to follow: