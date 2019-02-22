Sony’s 2019 smartphone lineup leaked ahead of Feb 25th launch

Sony is holding a Mobile World Congress press event on February 25th. But pictures of the company’s upcoming phones have been leaking for a little while, and now the folks at 91Mobiles seem to have obtained details about four of the company’s new phones.

Expect a slightly revamped design, a new naming scheme, and a wide range of price points: it looks like prices are expected to range from $199 to $1099 depending on the model, with the entry-level and mid-range devices looking particularly attractive.

Sony Xperia L3 ($199)

This entry-level model probably has the least inspiring design and feature set. But for a $199 smartphone, it does have some nice touches.

For example there are dual rear cameras (13MP + 2MP), a fairly large battery (3,300 mAh), and 3GB of RAM.

Other specs include a 5.7 inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, an 8MP front camera, and a MediaTek 6762 processor. It will ship with Android 8.x Oreo software.

Sony Xperia 10 ($399)

With a faster processor, a taller screen (and a smaller bottom bezel), this phone is a step up from the L3 and could be a better solution for folks looking for better performance who don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on a phone with a bleeding edge processor.

The Xperia 10 has a 6 inch FHD+ display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

On the back of the phone there are 13MP and 8MP cameras, and on the front there’s an 8MP camera. Sony put a fingerprint sensor on the side, below the power button.

The Xperia 10 is powered by a 2,870 mAh battery and the phone will ship with Android 9 Pie.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus ($499)

This is a larger, more powerful version of the X10. It sports a 6.5 inch, FHD+ 21:9 display, a Snapdragon 636 processor, and 4GB of RAM.

Other features include a dual-camera system with a 12MP primary camera and an 8MP optical zoom lens, an 8MP front camera, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

Sony Xperia 1 ($1,099)

Like many other 2019 flagships, the Sony Xperia X1 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

It also has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 3,300 mAh battery, and a triple-camera system:

12MP primary camera

12MP wide-angle camera

12MP telephoto camera with optical image stabilization

But there’s one more reason this is one of the most expensive flagships to launch in 2019: it has a 6.5 inch, 4K HDR OLED display.

The Xperia X1 should be available in June, while the other phones are expected to launch in April.

Note that the prices may not be set in stone, and could vary by region.

Xperia 1 image courtesy of @evleaks

Xperia 10 & 10 plus images courtesy of WinFuture.de

Xperia L3 images courtesy of @rquandt