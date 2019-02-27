Liliputing

Samsung’s doubles the speed of its flash storage chip for smartphones

at by 3 Comments

Samsung has begun mass production of eUFS 3.0 storage chips for smartphones and other devices that the company says offers data transfer speeds that are twice as fast as eUFS 2.1.

128GB and 512GB eUFS 3.0 versions should be available this month, and Samsung says it’ll begin shipping 256GB and 1TB eUFS 3.0 products in the second half of 2019.

According to Samsung, the new storage solution can hit sequential read speeds as high as 2,100 MB/s and write speeds up to 410MB/s.

That’s up from 1,000 MB/s and 260 MB/s, respectively, for the 1TB eUFS 2.1 solution Samsung launched just last month.

Performance gains are a little less impressive when you look at random read/write speeds, which have jumped from 58,000 IOPS to 63,000 IOPS for read and from 50,000 to 68,000 IOPS for write speeds.

Still, we’re looking at mobile storage that rivals the performance you’d expect from an SSD designed for laptop or desktop computers.

There’s no word on when we’ll start to see consumer devices that use the new storage technology.

Storage Memory

Sequential

Read Speed

Sequential

Write Speed

Random

Read Speed

Random

Write Speed
512GB eUFS 3.0

(Feb. 2019)

 2100MB/s

(x2.10)

 410MB/s

(x1.58)

 63,000 IOPS

(x1.09)

 68,000 IOPS

(x1.36)
1TB eUFS 2.1

(Jan. 2019)

 1000MB/s 260MB/s 58,000 IOPS 50,000 IOPS
512GB eUFS 2.1

(Nov. 2017)

 860MB/s 255MB/s 42,000 IOPS 40,000 IOPS
eUFS 2.1 for automotive

(Sep. 2017)

 850MB/s 150MB/s 45,000 IOPS 32,000 IOPS
256GB UFS Card
(Jul. 2016)		 530MB/s 170MB/s 40,000 IOPS 35,000 IOPS
256GB eUFS 2.0
(Feb. 2016)		 850MB/s 260MB/s 45,000 IOPS 40,000 IOPS
128GB eUFS 2.0
(Jan. 2015)		 350MB/s 150MB/s 19,000 IOPS 14,000 IOPS
eMMC 5.1 250MB/s 125MB/s 11,000 IOPS 13,000 IOPS
eMMC 5.0 250MB/s 90MB/s 7,000 IOPS 13,000 IOPS
eMMC 4.5 140MB/s 50MB/s 7,000 IOPS 2,000 IOPS

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
SteveBrad LinderTarwin Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Tarwin
Guest
Tarwin
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Are you sure about this? If random writes are greater than reads then it is definitely impressive.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Whoops, forgot the link to the press release. I’ll update the post, but here it is, with the original version of the chart embedded above. Formatting looks better on the BusinessWire site because this website theme doesn’t like to make pretty tables. One of these days I’ll fix that.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006279/en/Samsung-Electronics-Doubling-Current-Smartphone-Storage-Speed

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Steve
Guest
Steve
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Does it make sense to put this type of storage into cheap notebooks? I guess it’s cheaper than SSD. I guess it should be still better than eMMC.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago