Samsung’s doubles the speed of its flash storage chip for smartphones

Samsung has begun mass production of eUFS 3.0 storage chips for smartphones and other devices that the company says offers data transfer speeds that are twice as fast as eUFS 2.1.

128GB and 512GB eUFS 3.0 versions should be available this month, and Samsung says it’ll begin shipping 256GB and 1TB eUFS 3.0 products in the second half of 2019.

According to Samsung, the new storage solution can hit sequential read speeds as high as 2,100 MB/s and write speeds up to 410MB/s.

That’s up from 1,000 MB/s and 260 MB/s, respectively, for the 1TB eUFS 2.1 solution Samsung launched just last month.

Performance gains are a little less impressive when you look at random read/write speeds, which have jumped from 58,000 IOPS to 63,000 IOPS for read and from 50,000 to 68,000 IOPS for write speeds.

Still, we’re looking at mobile storage that rivals the performance you’d expect from an SSD designed for laptop or desktop computers.

There’s no word on when we’ll start to see consumer devices that use the new storage technology.