Samsung introduces the $240 Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

The $400 Galaxy Tab S5e isn’t the only new Samsung tablet on the way. Samsung is also introducing a new tablet with somewhat more modest specs and a lower price tag — although it’s unclear exactly when and where you’ll be able to get your hands on one.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) features 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, an Exynos 7904 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It’s expected to sell for about 210€ ($240) and up in Europe.

The newest Galaxy Tab A 10.1 lacks some of the premium features found on its S-series counterparts. There’s no AMOLED display, fingerprint sensor, or quad-speaker system, for instance.

But the tablet does have an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera that you can use for face unlock. It has a 6,150 mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and a microSD card reader with support for up to 400GB of removable storage.

802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 support are standard on all models, but if you want to spend a little more for cellular connectivity Samsung will offer a model with 4G LTE Cat 6 support for 270€ ($300).

If you’re wondering why those prices are all listed in Euros, it’s because Samsung hasn’t added any information about the new tablet to its global or US websites yet. But AndroidPit and All About Samsung has most of the details you’d probably want to know… except for international pricing and availability.

