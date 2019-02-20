Samsung Galaxy S10e is a (slightly) cheaper, smaller Galaxy S10

Samsung’s newest flagship phones go up for pre-order on February 21st, and they’ll be available in stores on March 8th.

But if the $900 starting price for a Samsung Galaxy S10 (and $1000 for a Galaxy S10+) seems a little too high for you, there is a cheaper option.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor as its bigger siblings, as well as plenty of RAM and storage. But it has a smaller, lower-resolution display and lacks the curved glass edges. With a starting price of $750, it’s a bit easier on the wallet though.

That’s still a lot of money to spend on a smartphone at a time when companies like Xiaomi and Nubia are cranking out phones with flagship-level specs for $400 to $450. But at least it’s a sign that Samsung knows not everyone wants to spend $1000 on a smartphone these days.

Meanwhile, the company is still hoping some people will pay twice that for the new Samsung Galaxy Fold, so there is that.

Anyway, here’s a run-down of the specs for the Galaxy S10e, Samsung’s answer to the similarly-priced iPhone XR:

5.8 inch, FHD+ AMOLED display (19:9 aspect ratio, 438 ppi)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

6GB/8GB RAM options

128GB/256GB storage options + microSD card reader

12MP + 16MP rear cameras

10MP front camera

3,100 mAh battery

802.11ax WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

Android 9 Pie

Like other S10 series phones, the Galaxy S10e supports wireless power share, which means you can charge a smartwatch, wireless earbuds or other devices (including phones) by placing them on the back of the phone.