Samsung Galaxy S10 5G has 6 cameras, a big screen, and a big battery

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series smartphones may pack a lot of features… but there’s one feature that most of them don’t support: 5G wireless networks.

That makes sense, since those networks are just now starting to come online. But if you do live in an area with 5G coverage, you might want a 5G-ready phone… and Samsung’s got you covered there with the new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Not only does it support the new networking standard. It’s also bigger than other 10 series phones, has a larger battery, and has an additional depth-sensing camera. It also comes with a 25 watt fast charger.

The Galaxy S10 5G features a 6/7 inch, quad HD+ curved Dynamic AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage (but no microSD card slot. It packs the same 7nm octa-core processor as other S10 series phones.

On the front of the phone, there are two cameras in a hole-punch cut-out in the screen:

10nm selfie camera with 80 degree wide angle lens, with dual-pixel autofocus

3D depth-sensing hQVGA camera

The back has a quadruple-camera system:

12MP camera with dual pixel autofocus and optical image stabilization

16MP ultra-wide camera

12MP telephoto lens

3D hQVGA depth camera

Samsung says the rear camera system supports 0.5X to 2X optical zoom or up to 10X digital zoom, and the depth-sensing camera allows you to apply effects including real-time background blur while shooting video.

The other thing that sets this phone apart from its siblings is the large 4,500 mAh battery which helps power the bigger display and the 5G modem. And while the hallmark feature is clearly the 5G capability, you can also use the Galaxy S10 5G on 4G LTE networks — it has LTE Cat. 20 support with theoretical download speeds as high as 2 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 150 Mbps.

Samsung hasn’t announced the price or release date for this model yet.