Report: Microsoft’s “Windows Lite” is coming this year

Microsoft’s Windows continues to dominate the desktop operating system space, but in recent years Chrome OS has taken away a significant chunk of market share, particularly in entry-level laptops and computers designed for students and classrooms. Meanwhile Android and iOS dominate the smartphone and tablet space.
Over the past few years Microsoft has made several attempts to offer a stripped-down version of Windows that would be more competitive on entry-level hardware with limited success. Windows RT is dead. Windows 10 S is… basically a crippled version of Windows.
So what’s next? Windows Lite, apparently.
Rumors have been making the rounds for a while that Microsoft was building a new operating system that would be capable of running on entry-level hardware while offering a simpler user experience.
Now Petri’s Brad Sams reports that the so-called “Lite OS” is under active development, and that Microsoft plans to expand its testing by this summer. The company could officially introduce Windows Lite during its Build developer conference in May.
Sams also created a mockup image that gives us an idea of what Windows 10 Lite looks like. There’s a simplified taskbar with app icons in the center and a clock on the right. And there’s an app launcher that looks a bit like the ones you’d find in Android or Chrome OS, with a search bar at the top, suggested apps below it, and a section for pinned apps below that. There’s also a Documents tab, suggesting you’d be able to browse and search for apps and docs from the same launcher.
According to Sams, the operating system does include some legacy features such as File Explorer and support for running apps in windows that can be resized and moved. But Microsoft is reportedly working to make Windows Lite easier to use and to maintain than other versions of Windows.
Right now there’s apparently no built-in support for running Win32 desktop applications. You can only use Universal Windows Platform apps (like those available from the Microsoft Store) or Progressive Web apps. But Microsoft is investigating the possibility of adding support for Win32 apps, possibly by sticking them into containers and limiting their interaction with the operating system (similar to the way Chrome OS handles third-party apps), which would theoretically tighten security and prevent installed apps from slowing down a computer’s boot process or other functions.
Microsoft hasn’t confirmed any of this yet, and even if everything in the report is accurate there’s a chance that Microsoft could change its plans before Windows Lite is released (or announced).
It’s also not entirely clear to me if people want a version of Windows that acts less like Windows and more like Chrome OS. You can already run Windows 10 on some pretty inexpensive hardware… it’d just be nice if Microsoft insisted that OEMs use at least 64GB or 128GB of storage on entry-level Windows devices in order to reduce the risk of Windows 10 updates failing due to limited disk space.
My biggest problem with RT and all the crippled versions of Windows was not that they sucked. IT’s that they didn’t stick around long enough to not suck. Every OS sucks at the beginning. Android looked like a horrible mess up till 4.1 (and beyond), iOS didn’t even have a wallpaper or multitasking until the iPhone 4. Chrome OS is just beginning to resemble an OS and not a Kiosk. It took 4-5 years for each of them to become good, or at least “not as bad”. Meanwhile Windows RT existed for about 2 years and about 10 devices tops. At some point in the future we will have to shred legacy x86 support, that’s not up for debate, it’s been a major problem for almost a decade now that cripples new chips. We should design the PC from the ground up to be more efficient, because we can no… Read more »
this will never happen, Intel and Arm will not mix… Instead the future of laptops is Windows on Arm, with emulation for legacy software. Not an immediate futures, but more a 5-10 year one. Same for Macs, Apple is moving towards its own Arm chips. Intel CPUs will only remain dominant in desktops eventually.
You know, back in the Amiga days we put 80486 cards in our Amiga to get Dos and Windows running native (it was called a Golden Gate card I think). There were cards for 68k macs of the day for the same reason. In fact you could run Win95 from within MacOS with all the hardware acceleration. This was the early ’90-ies. I’m pretty sure that if Intel wanted to, they could easily stick an x86 core next to some (licenced) ARM cores.
“At some point in the future we will have to shred legacy x86 support, that’s not up for debate, it’s been a major problem for almost a decade now that cripples new chips.”
“And if nobody is willing to do it, then it’s time for linux to step up.”
As far as I know, as much the Linux desktop exists, it exists on x86. Where do you see the future here?
Linux is usually the first thing they port to any new platform. It’s extremely scalable and it’s very fast to adopt it to a new system. It can power a couple MHz single core CPU of a supercomputer with thousands of CPUs. Heck, one time a guy got it to boot on a microcontroller with some extra RAM attached. But that’s besides the point. What I think the future is is a new kind of PC architecture, derived from the ARM style of CPUs. Why do I think it’s timely? Because we hit a wall with current development. Currently there is nowhere to go forward with regular x86. We can’t increase the clockspeed significantly, there never has been any systems running well beyond 4GHz. We can’t increase the core count, because not every algorithm can benefit from parallel execution and we can’t really shrink the transistors anymore, Intel struggles to… Read more »
Probably the bare minimum OS to run Office 360 and Internet explorer. I would expect them to give it away for free (just like ChromeOS and Android).
Windows Lite is going to be DOA… because Microsoft is going to do the same half-hearted attempt at producing a lightweight version of Windows. At the very least they should gut out the Enterprise-level subsystems that aren’t needed for the average consumer. But that will require significant regression testing to determine what works and what doesn’t. They don’t want to invest any serious money in that so they’ll tweak a few registry entries and call it good.
You’re right. The management’s position is this:
We’ve dominated the market, so we just want to retire and rake the money in. When people ask, we will throw money at marketing to try to convince our investors that we have grand plans and we will be shaping the future of technology and other bullshut.