Qualcomm paves the way for 5G PCs with Snapdragon 8cx 5G processor

There are already a handful of Windows PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, and a key selling point for those systems is their always-connected capabilities, thanks to the integrated 4G LTE modem.

This year you may be able to buy Windows on ARM computer that can connect to 5G networks.

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform combines a Snpadragon X55 5G modem with the Snapdragon 8cx PC chip the company unveiled a few months ago.

So is anyone planning to release a laptop with the new chip? Yep.

Lenovo took to the stage during Qualcomm’s press event at Mobile World Congress and confirmed that the company will release a 5G PC powered by the Snapdragon 8cx.

That would be Lenovo’s third Qualcomm-powered PC. The company has already released the Miix 630 2-in-1 tablet with a Snapdragon 835 processor and the Lenovo Yoga C630 convertible with a Snpadragon 850 chip.

There’s no word on what kind of 5G PC Lenovo plans to release, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say it won’t be an inexpensive one. Prices for ARM-powered Windows computers have been pretty high so far, as have prices for devices with 5G modems. Put those together and add Qualcomm’s most powerful PC processor to date, and you have a recipe for a pricey mobile computer.