Pine64’s single-board computers are getting 2019 upgrades, prices still start at $25

Pine64 plans to showcase prototypes of its upcoming Linux laptop, tablet, and smartphone at FOSDEM this weekend. But that’s not all the company is working on. Pine64 will also release upgrades to two of its Raspberry Pi-like single-board computers this year.

The Rock64 Revision 3 is the latest version of the company’s mini PC with a Rockchip RK3328 processor. The updated hardware brings a handful of small improvements. The new Pine H64 Model B , meanwhile, is a follow-up to last year’s Model A. It has the same Allwinner H6 processor, but adds on-board WiFi and Bluetooth support and a a new, smaller form factor that’s similar to that of the Rock64. That means you’ll be able to use the same cases and other accessories for both computers.

Both of the new single-board computers are expected to sell for $25 and up when they launch later this year.

New Rock64 Revision 3 features include support for Power over Ethernet, a Real Time Clock, support for high-speed microSD cards, and improved PI2 GPIO compatibility.

The company hasn’t changed the basic specs, which means you’re still looking at a 3.4″ x 2.2 inch computer with an ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor with Mali-450 MP2 graphics, support for 4K HDR output at 60 frames per second, Gigabit Ethernet, an eMMC module socket and microSD card reader, and support for up to 4GB of LPDDR3-1600 memory.

Pine64 currently sells a model with 1GB of RAM for $25, a 2GB model for $35, and the 4GB version for $45. Prices for the new version are expected to remain the same.

The Pine H64 Model B also has a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, but it features Mali-T720 MP2 graphics. Other specs seem pretty similar to those for the Rock64 including a Gigabit Ethernet jack, a USB 3.0 port and two USB 2.0 ports, an eMMC socket, and audio and video ports.

You can read more about Pine64’s upcoming computers in the company’s pre-FOSDEM announcement.