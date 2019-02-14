ODROID-N2 single board computer coming soon for $63 and up (Amlogic S922X processor, up to 4GB RAM)

Hardkernel’s ODROID-N1 was supposed to be the company’s first single-board computer with a hexa-core processor. But after unveiling the N1 last February, the company eventually scrapped plans to bring it to market due to component supply issues.

Now the company has introduced a new model called the ODROID-N2, and it should go up for order next month and begin shipping in April.

Prices are expected to begin at $63 for a model with 2GB of RAM. A 4GB model will set you back $79.

The ODROID-N2 is a single-board computer that measures about 3.5″ x 3.5″ x 0.7″ and which is powered by an Amlogic S922x processor. That’s a hexa-core chip with four 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores and two 1.9 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 cores and Mali-G53 graphics.

The system supports DDR4 RAM that runs at 1320 MHz and has a microSD card slot for storage as well as support for an optional eMMC module. Hardkernel says 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB modules are available.

Ports include Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, composite video, 3.5mm audio, and four USB 3.0 host ports, plus a micro USB 2.0 OTG port. There’s also a 40-pin expansion header.

Hardkernel will offer Android 9 Pie and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS software images, and the Ubuntu release does support hardware-accelerated video.

The processor is on the bottom of the board, while the ports are on top. This allows you to place a large metal heatsink underneath the board to keep things cool. There’s also optional support for a fan if you want an active cooling solution.

According to Hardkernel, the ODROID-N2 consumes about 1.8 watts while idle, about 5.5W under heavy load, and 0.2W while powered down.

via CNX-Software