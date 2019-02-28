Moto G7 is now available in the US for $299

Motorola’s latest mid-range smartphone is now available in the US. First unveiled earlier this month in Brazil, the Moto G7 features a 6.2 inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and dual rear cameras.

It’s available unlocked from the Motorola website for $299 and the phone supports Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

The smartphone is one of four new G7-series models Motorola unveiled this month, but the Moto G7 Power, Play, and Plus aren’t currently available in the US and it’s unclear if or when they will be.

The Moto G7 has a waterdrop-style notch in its 2270 x 1080 pixel display. It wraps around the phone’s 8MP front-facing camera.

On the back of the phone there’s a 12MP camera and a 5MP camera as well as a fingerprint reader. It also supports face unlokc.

The phone sports a 3,000 mAh battery and comes with a 15 watt USB Type-C charger. It supports dual band 802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and has a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card reader.

