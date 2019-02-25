MicroSD cards get bigger, faster (1TB and 985 MB/s cards on the way)

A little over a year after the first 512GB microSDXC card was unveiled, SanDisk has introduced the first 1TB card. Micron has one too.

The SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I card should be available in April for $450 and it supports read speeds up to 160MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s.

The 1TB Micron c200 microSD card, meanwhile, should be available in the second quarter of 2019 and supports read speeds up to 100 MB/s and write speeds up to 95 MB/s.

These tiny storage cards have four times as much storage as my laptop… but it’s a lot slower than the PCIe NVMe SSD in my laptop. But the SD Association’s got us covered there as well. The group has just introduced a new MicroSD Express standard that will enable microSD cards to hit speeds as high as 985 MB per second.

MicroSD Express uses the PCIe 3.1 interface and NVMe 1.3 protocol to deliver higher data transfer speeds. Cards using the new technology are also expected to consume less power than existing microSD cards.

Of course you’re not just going to be able to pop one of those new cards into your old phone and triple or quadruple your data read/write speeds. You’ll need new hardware that’s compatible with the new standard to take full advantage of the new, faster cards.

But they are backward compatible. So if you have, for example, a camera and/or USB card reader that supports the MicroSD Express protocol and a phone that doesn’t, you can still use the same card with all of those devices. It’ll just be slower in some devices than others.

There’s no word on when the first microSD Express cards or devices that can read them will arrive — so if you’re looking for news you can use out of MWC, I guess you’ll have to settle for the impending arrival of 1TB microSD cards that cost more than a mid-range smartphone.