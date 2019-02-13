Micro Arcade handheld put Frogger, Galaga, and Pac-Man in credit card-sized packages

There are handheld game systems… and then there are really, really tiny handheld game systems.
A few years ago, after creating and running a Kickstarter campaign for a credit card-sized game system called the Arduboy, the developer of that project launched a single-purpose game system called the Tetris MicroCard.
As the name suggests, it’s a credit card-sized device that plays one game: Tetris.
Now that developer has licensed the technology behind the MicroCard to Super Impulse, which plans to release a series of single-purpose, pocket-sized games later this year for around $20 to $25 each.
The Super Impulse Micro Arcade line of devices each measure about 3.3″ x 2″ x 0.3″ and feature color LCD screens surrounded by D-pads and two buttons. The system charges via a micro USB cable.
Sure, they’re a bit thicker than a credit card, but if you toss out all the cards in your wallet, you might be able to fit this into your card pocket.
According to Gizmodo, Super Impulse will be showing off the new lineup at New York Toy Fair later this week, and based on a page on the Super Impulse website, it looks like there will be at least 7 models at launch.
- Pac-Man
- Space Invaders
- Frogger
- Galaga
- Galaxian
- Rally X
- Atari (with both Missile Command and Centipede)
Priced at $25 or less, these systems should cost about half as much as the Tetris MicroCard. But that still might be a lot of money to spend on handheld game system that only plays one or two games. The good news is that these are time-tested titles that offer high replay value, unlike some games that you may lose interest in once you beat them.
I had no idea Kevin was going to license this.. Asked him about it on twitter.
I’ll just make my own Arduboy! With blackjack and hookers!
https://imgur.com/a/oEFgNiJ
Those Arduboys look cool. I might put one together, I have a few spare Arduinos and Pro Micros. I’m currently designing a PCB for a portable game emulator system. My goal is to have an entire SBC on a single PCB with onboard battery, battery charger, gamepad buttons, LCD, and speakers. Looking at some low cost ARM SOCs. Hoping to use an SOC that has an existing Retropie-esque build.
Also trying to decide if perhaps having the gamepad buttons on separate PCBs (left and right side) to let people choose different button layouts (some might prefer a Dpad with rubber dome switches, some might prefer tactile switches, some might not want an analog stick, etc).