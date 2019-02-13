Liliputing

Micro Arcade handheld put Frogger, Galaga, and Pac-Man in credit card-sized packages

at by 3 Comments

There are handheld game systems… and then there are really, really tiny handheld game systems.

A few years ago, after creating and running a Kickstarter campaign for a credit card-sized game system called the Arduboy, the developer of that project launched a single-purpose game system called the Tetris MicroCard.

As the name suggests, it’s a credit card-sized device that plays one game: Tetris.

Now that developer has licensed the technology behind the MicroCard to Super Impulse, which plans to release a series of single-purpose, pocket-sized games later this year for around $20 to $25 each.

The Super Impulse Micro Arcade line of devices each measure about 3.3″ x 2″ x 0.3″ and feature color LCD screens surrounded by D-pads and two buttons. The system charges via a micro USB cable.

Sure, they’re a bit thicker than a credit card, but if you toss out all the cards in your wallet, you might be able to fit this into your card pocket.

According to Gizmodo, Super Impulse will be showing off the new lineup at New York Toy Fair later this week, and based on a page on the Super Impulse website, it looks like there will be at least 7 models at launch.

  • Pac-Man
  • Space Invaders
  • Frogger
  • Galaga
  • Galaxian
  • Rally X
  • Atari (with both Missile Command and Centipede)

Priced at $25 or less, these systems should cost about half as much as the Tetris MicroCard. But that still might be a lot of money to spend on handheld game system that only plays one or two games. The good news is that these are time-tested titles that offer high replay value, unlike some games that you may lose interest in once you beat them.

 

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Tramtrist Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Tramtrist
Guest
Tramtrist
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I had no idea Kevin was going to license this.. Asked him about it on twitter.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Member
zdanee
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I’ll just make my own Arduboy! With blackjack and hookers!

https://imgur.com/a/oEFgNiJ

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Member
Grant Russell
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Those Arduboys look cool. I might put one together, I have a few spare Arduinos and Pro Micros. I’m currently designing a PCB for a portable game emulator system. My goal is to have an entire SBC on a single PCB with onboard battery, battery charger, gamepad buttons, LCD, and speakers. Looking at some low cost ARM SOCs. Hoping to use an SOC that has an existing Retropie-esque build.

Also trying to decide if perhaps having the gamepad buttons on separate PCBs (left and right side) to let people choose different button layouts (some might prefer a Dpad with rubber dome switches, some might prefer tactile switches, some might not want an analog stick, etc).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago