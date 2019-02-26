Lilbits 351: More multi-camera phones

TPhones with three rear cameras are becoming common. Even that weird Energy Power Max 18K that was unveiled today has three rear cameras.

But right now there’s only one smartphone with five rear cameras: The Nokia 9 PureView. It probably won’t be the last though.

Nokia developed the phone using multi-camera technology from Light, and this week Light announced a partnership with Sony to create reference designs for phone makers that use Light’s technology with Sony’s image sensor.

Now Chinese phone maker Xiaomi and Light have announced they’re working together, so it seems like a safe bet that future Xiaomi phones could have five or more cameras.

