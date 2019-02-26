Lilbits 351: More multi-camera phones

TPhones with three rear cameras are becoming common. Even that weird Energy Power Max 18K that was unveiled today has three rear cameras.
But right now there’s only one smartphone with five rear cameras: The Nokia 9 PureView. It probably won’t be the last though.
Nokia developed the phone using multi-camera technology from Light, and this week Light announced a partnership with Sony to create reference designs for phone makers that use Light’s technology with Sony’s image sensor.
Now Chinese phone maker Xiaomi and Light have announced they’re working together, so it seems like a safe bet that future Xiaomi phones could have five or more cameras.
- Xiaomi partners with Light, upcoming phones could feature a whole bunch of cameras.
I wonder how long the Nokia 9 PureView will hold the throne for smartphone-with-the-most-cameras-on-back.
- Update: Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel brings audio to Linux apps. [About Chromebooks]
We knew it was coming. Now it’s here. It might take a little work to enable though.
- How KaiOS claimed the third-place mobile crown [Engadget]
Running on more than 80 million feature phones, KaiOS may be the most popular alternative to Android or iOS for internet-connected phones. @engadget has a look at how that happened.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 will have McAfee pre-installed [xda-developers]
It’s not clear if traditional anti-virus software is all that useful on Android phones. But it looks like Galaxy S10 customers are getting some anyway.
- Controversy around HoloLens 2 Field of View [MSPowerUser]
So you know how Microsoft said it doubled the field of view in the HoloLens 2? It turns out that this means going from 34 degrees to 52 degrees (thanks to a change in aspect ratio).
- Intel Gen11 GT2 GPU (Iris Plus Graphics 940) benchmarks leak [Hexus]
Intel Ice Lake Iris Plus Graphics 940 benchmark leaked — if true, they suggest a huge performance bump over Kaby Lake graphics, better performance than AMD Ryzen 2700U’s Radeon Vega 10 graphics.
- PureBoot, the High Security Boot Process [Purism]
Purism introduces PureBoot secure boot process for its free software/privacy-focused laptops. It involves disabling Intel Management Engine, loading Coreboot, using a TPM chip, Heads boot software, a Librem security key, and multi-factor authentication.
Now if you tell me you have the space to place 10 cameras in a phone, but couldn’t find enough for a 3.5mm jack, I’ll snap.
I have the space to place 10 cameras in a phone, but couldn’t find enough for a 3.5 mm jack.
* SNAP * ლ(ಠ益ಠლ)
Good News! We’ve also managed to remove a speaker, microSD, dualSIM slot in addition.
Unfortunately we had to make the phone larger, but not the screen, we just made that taller.
Also we had to keep the battery small (3,500mAh).
But you wanted more cameras right? We’ve raised the price too for all our hard work!
It’s not like anyone wants an ASUS RoG Phone2 that adds IP68 protection, microSD/dualSIM, better single-camera, a larger battery, faster processor, a proper compact 16:9 screen, all at an affordable US$649 price.