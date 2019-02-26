Liliputing

Lilbits 351: More multi-camera phones

TPhones with three rear cameras are becoming common. Even that weird Energy Power Max 18K that was unveiled today has three rear cameras.

But right now there’s only one smartphone with five rear cameras: The Nokia 9 PureView. It probably won’t be the last though.

Nokia developed the phone using multi-camera technology from Light, and this week Light announced a partnership with Sony to create reference designs for phone makers that use Light’s technology with Sony’s image sensor.

Now Chinese phone maker Xiaomi and Light have announced they’re working together, so it seems like a safe bet that future Xiaomi phones could have five or more cameras.

Now if you tell me you have the space to place 10 cameras in a phone, but couldn’t find enough for a 3.5mm jack, I’ll snap.

1 hour ago
Member
YCAU
I have the space to place 10 cameras in a phone, but couldn’t find enough for a 3.5 mm jack.

22 minutes ago
Member
zdanee
* SNAP * ლ(ಠ益ಠლ)

17 minutes ago
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
Good News! We’ve also managed to remove a speaker, microSD, dualSIM slot in addition.
Unfortunately we had to make the phone larger, but not the screen, we just made that taller.
Also we had to keep the battery small (3,500mAh).

But you wanted more cameras right? We’ve raised the price too for all our hard work!

It’s not like anyone wants an ASUS RoG Phone2 that adds IP68 protection, microSD/dualSIM, better single-camera, a larger battery, faster processor, a proper compact 16:9 screen, all at an affordable US$649 price.

6 minutes ago