Lilbits 350: TCL’s folding smartphone plans revealed (maybe)

If Chinese electronics company TCL may be better known in the US for its TVs than its smartphones, that’s because the company doesn’t use its own name on phones sold in the US. But if you buy a recent BlackBerry smartphone anywhere other than India, you’re probably using a device manufactured by TCL. The company also sells phones under the Alcatel brand.

The BlackBerry phones tend to stand out by virtue of being, well, BlackBerry phones. Some have keyboards. All have BlackBerry-specific software.

But TCL seems to be looking for other ways to make its upcoming phones competitive. At a time when most major phone makers are developing some sort of foldable phone, it looks like TCL is considering as many as five different concepts designs.