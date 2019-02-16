Lilbits 349: The 5G smartphones are coming

Mobile World Congress is a little more than a week away, and we’ll likely see new phones from companies including Samsung, Huawei, HMD (Nokia), and others, as well as other devices (Microsoft, for example, is expected to introduce its next-gen HoloLens mixed reality headset).
It’s likely that we’ll also hear a lot about 5G. Next-gen wireless networks won’t just be faster than 4G, but they’re also designed to be able to carry more bandwidth, allowing billions of devices to get online and communicate with one another constantly. That’s an important next step not just for smartphones, but for self-driving cars, internet-connected smart home appliances, and other IoT devices.
But it’s going to take a while for carriers to build out those networks. So while the first 5G phones are likely to go on sale this year, it’s not clear that you’ll actually get to take advantage of 5G networks everywhere you go.
That said, if you were wondering what LG’s first 5G smartphone would look like, now we have an answer, thanks to an image posted to Twitter by Evan Blass.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web:
- LG V50 ThinQ for Sprint 5G [@evleaks]
2019 is the year wireless providers will begin rolling out their 5G networks, and it’s also the year we’ll start to see the first 5G-ready phones… like this one. You probably won’t be able to use 5G in all that many places though, because…
- Sprint 5G Overview [Sprint]
… Sprint announced last month that it will begin bringing its 5G network online in the first half of the year, but the company has only promised to launch in 9 markets initially: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, and Washington, DC.
- First Opera R3 developer release comes with a new design [Opera browser]
Opera web browser is getting a major design overhaul, a choice of new light or dark themes, a built-in crypto wallet, and more. Opera R3 is coming in March, but a developer version is available for testing now.
- EMB-2238 i.MX8M board Alexa voice demo [Estone/YouTube]
Estone introduces EMB-2238 single-board computer with NXP i.MX8M processor, Linux support, and support for speech recognition with dual microphones for noise suppression and echo cancellation.
- MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core Cortex A73/A53 SoC Targets Chromebooks [CNX-Software]
MediaTek MT8183 octa-core ARM Cortex-A73 & Cortex-A53 processor spotted in Chromium OS repository, could power upcoming Chromebooks.
- Sideloading Android apps on Chromebooks is on the roadmap [About Chromebooks]
It should be easier to sideload Android apps on a Chromebook around the time Chrome OS 74 or 75 are released (you won’t need to enable Developer Mode).
The health implications of 5G are controversial to say the least. Much more so than all the previous mobile technologies. What are the technology’s benefit for consumers? I see this may be good for the industry players in some way, but for consumers?
Yeah, as a consumer, I have much less excitement for 5G than I did for 4G/LTE. For me, the speed of LTE is more than fast enough. I get average speeds in the range of 40-60 Mbps down, 20-30 Mbps up and pings less than 30 ms.
The only thing I can see 5G doing is potentially getting rid of “unlimited” limits and expensive plans in the US. However, I doubt carriers will be doing that so I’m not holding my breath.
I feel the hype around 5G is mostly from OEMs’ and carriers’ marketing departments. Connected cars, health devices, IoT (never really was much of a thing) are just part of the marketing. Maybe in 10+ years those areas will reflect the advertisements.