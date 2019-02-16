Liliputing

Lilbits 349: The 5G smartphones are coming

Mobile World Congress is a little more than a week away, and we’ll likely see new phones from companies including Samsung, Huawei, HMD (Nokia), and others, as well as other devices (Microsoft, for example, is expected to introduce its next-gen HoloLens mixed reality headset).

It’s likely that we’ll also hear a lot about 5G. Next-gen wireless networks won’t just be faster than 4G, but they’re also designed to be able to carry more bandwidth, allowing billions of devices to get online and communicate with one another constantly. That’s an important next step not just for smartphones, but for self-driving cars, internet-connected smart home appliances, and other IoT devices.

But it’s going to take a while for carriers to build out those networks. So while the first 5G phones are likely to go on sale this year, it’s not clear that you’ll actually get to take advantage of 5G networks everywhere you go.

That said, if you were wondering what LG’s first 5G smartphone would look like, now we have an answer, thanks to an image posted to Twitter by Evan Blass.

Steve
Steve
The health implications of 5G are controversial to say the least. Much more so than all the previous mobile technologies. What are the technology’s benefit for consumers? I see this may be good for the industry players in some way, but for consumers?

Ros
Ros
Yeah, as a consumer, I have much less excitement for 5G than I did for 4G/LTE. For me, the speed of LTE is more than fast enough. I get average speeds in the range of 40-60 Mbps down, 20-30 Mbps up and pings less than 30 ms.

The only thing I can see 5G doing is potentially getting rid of “unlimited” limits and expensive plans in the US. However, I doubt carriers will be doing that so I’m not holding my breath.

I feel the hype around 5G is mostly from OEMs’ and carriers’ marketing departments. Connected cars, health devices, IoT (never really was much of a thing) are just part of the marketing. Maybe in 10+ years those areas will reflect the advertisements.

