Lilbits 348: More inclusive emoji

Another year, another set of cartoonish characters that we can use in lieu of words to convey meaning while sending text messages.

The Unicode Consortium has approved 59 distinct new emoji… or a total of 230 when you account for skin tone and gender variations.

Among other things, Emoji 12 lets you show two people holding hands in a whole bunch of different skin tone and gender combinations, display images that indicate a deaf person or a person or an ear with a hearing aid, a man or woman in a wheelchair or with a probing cane.

There are also new symbols for food, animals, and objects.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.