LG V50 ThinQ 5G packs a 6.4 inch screen, 6GB of RAM, and a 4,000 mAh battery

LG is introducing two new flagship phones — the LG V8 ThinQ smartphone with a front-facing Time of Flight camera for capturing depth and detecting touchless gestures, and the new LG V50 ThinQ 5G, which, as the name suggests, is the company’s first 5G-ready smartphone.
But aside from the 5G modem, the new V50 ThinQ has a bunch of other attractive specs including a big, high-res display, a speedy processor, plenty of memory and storage, and… a microSD card reader. It’s nice to see they’re not dead yet.
Here’s a run-down of the specs for the new LG V50 ThinQ:
- 6.4 inch, 3120 x 1440 pixel (564 ppi) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor + Snapdragon X50 5G modem
- 6GB of RAM
- 128GB of storage
- microSD card slot (up to 2TB)
- Fingerprint scanner (rear)
- 3G/4G/5G support
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC
- USB 3.1 Type-C
- Stereo speakers
- 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC
- HDR10 support
- 4,000 mAh battery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
The phone also has three cameras on the back and two on the front:
- 12MP f/1.5 standard camera
- 16MP f/1.9 super-wide rear camera
- 12MP f/2.4 telephoto zoom read camera
- 8MP standard front camera
- 5MP wide-angle front camera
The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is also sorta/kinda LG’s first dual-display smartphone, thanks to an optional Dual Screen case accessory that adds a secondary 6.2 inch touchscreen display to the phone.
And probably well north of 1k?
I had an LG V20, I loved it, but I would never buy an LG phone again, that’s for sure! Before the LG V20 I only had Samsung Phones (Jet -> Galaxy S2 -> Galaxy Note 3 -> Galaxy Note 4), but I would never buy a Samsung phone again. They don’t give you enough bang for your buck. As the OnePlus series is getting more and more expensive, my next phone will be something from Xiaomi, like the Mi Mix 3 5G or the Mi9. Why? Because Xiaomi collaborates with the community, they’ve already released the Mi9’s kernel sources to let developers cook something delicious – no wonder the Pocophone F1 has one of the best support amongst the phones from Xiaomi and the community on XDA. $1000 for a phone? Ridiculous. It’s just a phone. Wanna use a phone which lasts for days with heavy usage? My current… Read more »
You also don’t need a new phone every year either 🙂
True. I saw two episodes of a 1967 Hungarian series today – there were no mobile phones, computers, there were a lot less cars, everything was a lot slower than today… I love tech, I’m working in the IT, but sometimes it would be better to be far from anything electric…