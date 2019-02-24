LG V50 ThinQ 5G packs a 6.4 inch screen, 6GB of RAM, and a 4,000 mAh battery

LG is introducing two new flagship phones — the LG V8 ThinQ smartphone with a front-facing Time of Flight camera for capturing depth and detecting touchless gestures, and the new LG V50 ThinQ 5G, which, as the name suggests, is the company’s first 5G-ready smartphone.

But aside from the 5G modem, the new V50 ThinQ has a bunch of other attractive specs including a big, high-res display, a speedy processor, plenty of memory and storage, and… a microSD card reader. It’s nice to see they’re not dead yet.

Here’s a run-down of the specs for the new LG V50 ThinQ:

6.4 inch, 3120 x 1440 pixel (564 ppi) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor + Snapdragon X50 5G modem

6GB of RAM

128GB of storage

microSD card slot (up to 2TB)

Fingerprint scanner (rear)

3G/4G/5G support

802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC

USB 3.1 Type-C

Stereo speakers

32-bit Hi-Fi DAC

HDR10 support

4,000 mAh battery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

The phone also has three cameras on the back and two on the front:

12MP f/1.5 standard camera

16MP f/1.9 super-wide rear camera

12MP f/2.4 telephoto zoom read camera

8MP standard front camera

5MP wide-angle front camera

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is also sorta/kinda LG’s first dual-display smartphone, thanks to an optional Dual Screen case accessory that adds a secondary 6.2 inch touchscreen display to the phone.

