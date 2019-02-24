Lenovo’s smallest ThinkPads get bigger screens (while staying small)

Lenovo is updating its laptop lineup with a whole bunch of new IdeaPad and ThinkPad models.

The smallest of the bunch are the Lenovo ThinkPad X390 and ThinkPad X390 Yoga. In past years, Lenovo’s smallest ThinkPads sported 12.5 inch displays, but this year Lenovo has increased the screen size to 13.3 inches and eliminated the X200 series.

But the company did shrink the bezels around the display by 50 percent. So the new laptops are only a tiny bit bigger and heavier than their predecessors.

Lenovo ThinkPad X390

This notebook measures 12.3″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″ and weighs 2.7 pounds. It has a 48 Wh battery, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, audio jack and microSD card reader.

It supports Bluetooth 5 and NFC, and Lenovo says the notebook supports up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage.

The ThinkPad X390 has a backlit keyboard, a ThinkShutter that covers the webcam when it’s not in use, and a 65 watt USB Type-C power adapter that supports rapid charging (you should get an 80 percent charge in an hour).

There’s also a fingerprint sensor, an IR camera for Windows Hello face recognition, and optional support for 4G LTE.

Lenovo says the ThinkPad X390 should be available in May for $1099 and up.

Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Yoga

Lenovo’s new 13.3 inch convertible is a tad thicker and heavier, measuring 12.2″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″ and weighing 2.9 pounds. It also tops out at 16GB of RAM instead of 32GB.

But it also has a touchscreen display, a 360 degree hinge, and a larger battery — Lenovo includes a 50 Whr battery with this model.

Other features are pretty much the same as for the ThinkPad X390, except that the X390 Yoga ships standard with a 13.3 inch, full HD IPS display with 300 nits of brightness, while the non-convertible version is available with multiple display options (including a 250-nit HD TN display that you really don’t want).

The Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Yoga hits the streets in May for $1359 and up.