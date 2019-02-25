Lenovo unveils budget Windows and Chrome OS laptops for education and business

Lenovo’s 2019 laptop lineup includes two new low-cost models with 14 inch displays that are aimed at the education and enterprise markets. The Lenovo 14e Chromebook and Lenovo 14w Windows laptop both have starting prices below $300 and both are available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to a 1080p touchscreen display.
They’re also both powered by AMD processors… and interestingly Lenovo opted for the new low-power chips that AMD launched for Chromebooks in January.
The Lenovo 14e Chromebook features a 6 watt AMD A4-9120C CPU, and the Lenovo 14w is the first Windows computer I’m aware of to sport an AMD A6-9220C processor.
Both the Windows and Chrome OS models measure 12.9″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″, but there a few differences in the two laptops, aside from the processor and operating system.
Lenovo 14w
- 128GB eMMC or 256GB SSD options
- 1 USB-C port
- 2 USB 3.1 ports
- HDMI
- microSD card reader
- 3.4 pounds
- $299 starting price
Lenovo 14e Chromebook
- Up to 64GB of eMMC storage
- 2 USB-C ports
- 2 USB 3.1 ports
- microSD card reader
- 3.3 pounds
- $279 starting price
The Chromebook option doesn’t look too bad. I’m happy to see there are fairly thin bezels too. Up to 8gb or RAM looks good too – especially for those who want to run some Linux software.
That’s a really sad chip from AMD. 2 cores, 2 threads 1 MB l2 cache.