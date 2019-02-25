Liliputing

Lenovo unveils budget Windows and Chrome OS laptops for education and business

Lenovo’s 2019 laptop lineup includes two new low-cost models with 14 inch displays that are aimed at the education and enterprise markets. The Lenovo 14e Chromebook and Lenovo 14w Windows laptop both have starting prices below $300 and both are available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to a 1080p touchscreen display.

They’re also both powered by AMD processors… and interestingly Lenovo opted for the new low-power chips that AMD launched for Chromebooks in January.

The Lenovo 14e Chromebook features a 6 watt AMD  A4-9120C CPU, and the Lenovo 14w is the first Windows computer I’m aware of to sport an AMD A6-9220C processor.

Lenovo 14W

Both the Windows and Chrome OS models measure 12.9″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″, but there a few differences in the two laptops, aside from the processor and operating system.

Lenovo 14w

  • 128GB eMMC or 256GB SSD options
  • 1 USB-C port
  • 2 USB 3.1 ports
  • HDMI
  • microSD card reader
  • 3.4 pounds
  • $299 starting price

Lenovo 14e Chromebook

  • Up to 64GB of eMMC storage
  • 2 USB-C ports
  • 2 USB 3.1 ports
  • microSD card reader
  • 3.3 pounds
  • $279 starting price

 

 

The Chromebook option doesn’t look too bad. I’m happy to see there are fairly thin bezels too. Up to 8gb or RAM looks good too – especially for those who want to run some Linux software.

Member
Max L L
That’s a really sad chip from AMD. 2 cores, 2 threads 1 MB l2 cache.

