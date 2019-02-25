Lenovo unveils budget Windows and Chrome OS laptops for education and business

Lenovo’s 2019 laptop lineup includes two new low-cost models with 14 inch displays that are aimed at the education and enterprise markets. The Lenovo 14e Chromebook and Lenovo 14w Windows laptop both have starting prices below $300 and both are available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to a 1080p touchscreen display.

They’re also both powered by AMD processors… and interestingly Lenovo opted for the new low-power chips that AMD launched for Chromebooks in January.

The Lenovo 14e Chromebook features a 6 watt AMD A4-9120C CPU, and the Lenovo 14w is the first Windows computer I’m aware of to sport an AMD A6-9220C processor.

Both the Windows and Chrome OS models measure 12.9″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″, but there a few differences in the two laptops, aside from the processor and operating system.

Lenovo 14w

128GB eMMC or 256GB SSD options

1 USB-C port

2 USB 3.1 ports

HDMI

microSD card reader

3.4 pounds

$299 starting price

Lenovo 14e Chromebook