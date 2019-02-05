Lenovo Tab E10 budget tablet now available for $106

It’s been more than five months since Lenovo introduced its Tab E line of low-cost Android tablets, but the company’s cheapest tablet with a 10 inch display is just now becoming available in the United States.
The Lenovo Tab E10 is now available for $106.
The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core processor and features 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 16GB of built-in storage. It also has a microSD card slot for up to 128GB of removable storage.
With a 10.1 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS display, the tablet isn’t exactly winning the pixels-per-inch war (it has 150 ppi), but it should offer decent viewing angles.
Other features include stereo front-facing speakers, a 5Mp rear camera with auto-focus and a 2MP fixed-focus front camera, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro USB 2.0 port, and a 4,850 mAh battery.
The tablet supports 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 and it measures 9.7″ x 6.7″ x 0.35″ and weighs about 1.16 pounds.
If you’ve got a little more money to spend, Amazon’s $150 Fire HD 10 tablet has a higher-resolution display, twice as much memory, and longer battery life… but it also ships with Amazon’s Fire OS instead of the near-stock Android software you get with Lenovo’s tablet.
via TabletMonkeys
The Nook 10.1 is another alternative. It offers 1920×1200 resolution, 32GB of storage, Android 8.1 and no Amazon “special offers” for $130.
Buyers beware. They went extremely cheap on the CPU. I have seen $75 tablets with faster processors a couple of years ago. Avoid this like the plague!
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Qualcomm-Snapdragon-212-APQ8009-SoC-Benchmarks-and-Specs.169859.0.html
Thanks for the info. This is an old model tablet. The article you reference says that the 212 was an entry level chip in 2015.