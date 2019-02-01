Huawei’s foldable phone could debut at MWC (along with Samsung’s and maybe others)

Samsung is almost certainly going to debut its first smartphone with a foldable display at Mobile World Congress later this month. There’s a chance we might also see foldable and/or dual screen phones (or at least prototypes)from Motorola, Oppo, Xiaomi, LG, ZTE, and others.

Now it looks like Huawei is also planning to showcase its first foldable phone at MWC. The company posted a teaser for its February 24th MWC press event to Twitter, and it includes what apepars to be an outline of a foldable device.

The phone is also expected to be the first foldable with 5G support, which isn’t really saying much since there are so few foldables or 5G phones at the moment.

While there aren’t any real details about Huawei’s foldable phone, the image seems to suggest a devices that folds in half in a way that leaves both parts of the display facing outward — so you’d be able to hold the device like a tablet, then fold it in half and continue looking at a smaller part of the same screen in smartphone mode. It’s the sort of design we’ve already seen — Royole’s FlexPai smartphone folds in a similar way, although the FlexPai has a pretty bulky looking hinge, doesn’t fold entirely flat, and shows a crease at the bend point. It’s unclear if Huawei or other companies will offer a more elegant design.

Samsung’s first foldable phone, by comparison, is expected to have a display that folds inward so that the screen is completely covered when the phone is folded in half. But it will have a secondary display on the outside that allows you to use the phone when it’s folded into its more compact mode.