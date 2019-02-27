Huawei might have smartphone with 10x zoom too (or maybe 5x)

This week Oppo announced that it’ll begin shipping a smartphone soon with cameras that support 10x lossless zoom thanks to a telephoto lens that uses a prism and periscope-style design to fit into a small space.

But it looks like Oppo might not be the only Chinese phone maker working on a phone with advanced zoom capabilities.

Huawei product manager Bruce Lee has uploaded a few pictures to Weibo showing a 5G signal tower outside the GSMA venue at Mobile World Congress… and if they were all shot from the same spot, it sure looks like he was using a device with some pretty good telephoto features.

There are confirmed details about which phone Lee was using (or if these were even shot on a phone), but it seems unlikely that he would have posted this particular set of images if he wasn’t trying to tease something about zoom capabilities.

Rumor has it that we could be looking at pictures from the upcoming Huawei P30 Pro and they could show:

A wide-angle shot

A normal shot using the primary camera

A close-up telephoto picture using optical zoom

An even closer shot that may be enhanced with digital zoom (the final shot in the series definitely doesn’t look as sharp as the others)

Since the company didn’t officially make any announcements related to cameras with optical zoom lenses at Mobile World Congress this week, we may have to wait to find out more about Huawei’s plans. But we may not have to wait very long.

Huawei is expected to officially introduce its P30 series smartphones on March 26th.