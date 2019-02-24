Huawei MateBook 13 and 14 laptops coming to America

Huawei’s new MateBook X Pro laptop is set to hit the streets in April or May, but the more affordable MateBook 13 that Huawei unveiled at CES last month should be available in select markets for 999€ and up starting this month.

Today Huawei also introduced a new MateBook 14 with a slightly larger display and beefier specs. It should be available starting in April for 1199€ and up.

The MateBook 13 and 14 share some features with the MateBook X pro, including their aluminum unibody designs and 3:2 aspect ratio displays. But they have lower-resolution displays and some features that are standard on the X Pro are optional on these models, including touchscreens and/or discrete graphics.

Don’t get me wrong. These are still premium laptops. But they’re cheaper than Huawei’s top-of-the-line model.

Here’s a run-down of the specs for these new laptops.

Huawei MateBook 14

14 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display (300 nits, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut

Up to Intel Core i7-8565U processor

NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics (standard)

Up to 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 RAM

Up to 512GB of PCIe x4 solid state storage

USB 3.0, USB 2.0, USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm headset jacks

Fingerprint sensor in the power button

802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0

Recessed 1MP camera (in the keyboard)

57.4 Wh battery

65W USB-C power adapter

307.5mm x 223.8mm x 15.9mm (12.1″ x 8.8″ x 0.6″)

1.49kg (3.3 pounds)

Huawei says a model with a Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage and a non-touch will set you back 1199 Euros, while a Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB version with a touchscreen will run 1499 Euros. Both versions feature NVIDIA graphics.

Huawei MateBook 13

13 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel displau (300 nits, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut

Up to Intel Core i7-8565U processor

Up to NVIDIA GeForce MX 150 graphics (25W)

8GB LPDDR3-2133 RAM

Up to 512GB PCIe SSD

2 USB-C ports

3.5mm headset jack

Fingerprint sensor in the power button

802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0

1MP camera (above the screen)

42 Wh battery

65W USB-C power adapter

286mm x 211mm x 14.9mm (11.3″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″

1.28kg (2.8 pounds)

Huawei will offer four different pricing/configuration options: