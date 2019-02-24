Huawei launches new MateBook X Pro laptop for 2019 (plus a MateBook 14)

The 2018 Huawei MateBook X Pro made a lot of best-laptop-lists last year, thanks to its compact size, excellent design and build quality, high-resolution 3:2 aspect ratio display, and strong performance, among other things.

Now Huawei is launching a new model that features an updated processor and graphics.

Huawei unveiled the new MateBook X Pro at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today and it should be available in the US and other markets in April or May.

The new MateBook X Pro features a 13.9 inch, 3000 x 2000 pixel touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and slim bezels on every side, for a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. If you’re wondering if there’s room for a webcam above the screen… there’s not. Huawei hid one in the keyboard area again (like the company did with last year’s model). Press a button on the keyboard and the camera pops up and you can snap pictures or shoot videos from a very low angle.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by an 8th-gen Core i7-8565U Intel Whiskey Lake processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

The laptop will be available in silver and grey color options. Both versions measure about 14.6mm at their thickest point, 4.9mm and the thinnest, and feature metal unibody designs.

Other features include quad speakers (with two tweeters and two woofers), Thunderbolt 3 port, and support for WiFi transfer speeds up to 1733 Mbps.

The MateBook X Pro will sell for 1599 Euros ($1813) and up for a model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 521GB of storage, and NVIDIA graphics.

Huawei also introduced a more affordable MateBook 13 laptop at CES in January, and the company is adding a new model to its lineup at MWC: the MateBook 14.

It features a 2160 x 1440 pixel touchscreen display with thin bezels, a recessed camera support for up to an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 25W NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, and a 57 Wh battery.

Prices start at 1199 Euros ($1360) for a model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and NVIDIA graphics.