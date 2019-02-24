HMD’s new budget phones start at $35 Nokia 210

HMD is the only company so far to kick off its Mobile World Congress press event with a feature phone.

The Nokia 210 is a $35 phone and it’s just one of the company’s new entry-level phones.

The Nokia 210 is a candybar-style phone with interne access, a camera, and all-day battery life.

It just doesn’t run a lot of third-party apps. HMD says the new candybar-style phone has a durable shell and comes in a choice of red, grey or black color options and it should be available starting next week.

Prefer an entry-level touchscreen phone with Android?

The new Nokia 1 Plus is a more powerful version of the Nokia 1 that launched last year.

It’s an Android Go Edition smartphone with a starting price of $99, a 5.45 inch IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and a removable cover.

The smartphone comes in red, black, and blue.

Looking for a little more power? The new Nokia 4.2 has a 5.7 inch HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor.

It has dual rear cameras, a fingerprint sensor on the back, and support for face unlock using the front camera.,

And the phone has a higher screen-to-body ratio (which may be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how you feel about selfie camera notches).

It’ll sell for $169 and up when the phone ships in April.

And the Nokia 3.2 is a smartphone with a 6.26 inch HD+ display, a polycarbonate body, rear fingerprint sensor, a 4,000 mAh battery for 2-day battery life, an a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor.

Like the new Nokia 4 series phone, the Nokia 3.2 will be available in April. Prices will start at $139.

The new Nokia 3 and 4-series phones feature notification lights in the power button, letting you see incoming notification alerts whether the phone is face up or face down. And HMD has added a dedicated Google Assistant button to its smartphones for the first time with the Nokia 3.2 and 4.2.

And Nokia says both phones will feature updates for at least two years and security updates for at least three.