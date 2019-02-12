Liliputing

Google’s Android Things is now aimed at OEM partners building Smart Speakers and Displays

at by 1 Comment

When Google launched the Android Things platform a few years ago, the idea was to offer an Android-based operating system for Internet of Things gadgets as well as a platform that anyone could use to build IoT projects using Google’s SDK and popular devices like a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B.

Now Google says it’s shifting the focus. The company’s Google Home Hub smart display with Google Assistant uses an Android Things-based operating system, and the company says over the last year it’s been working with partners to create other smart speakers and smart displays using Android Things/Google Assistant.

So Google is “refocusing Android Things as a a platform for OEM partners to build devices in those categories.”

Google does plan to continue offering system images for the Raspberry Pi 3 and NXP Pico i.MX7D that hackers and developers can use to experiment with the Android Thigns SDK. But the company says it won’t officially support other production System on Module devices from Qualcomm, MediaTek, or NXP in the future… at least not on the “public developer platform.”

Long story short: if you’re a big company looking to build a Google Assistant-powered Smart Display, Google wants to work with you. But it doesn’t seem like the company is all that committed to supporting Android Things as a platform for independent developers/makers/smaller companies anymore.

 

 

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Graham Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Graham
Guest
Graham
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

In your pocket, in your hand and in your home via as many devices as possible. Combined with improved translation (turning voice into text), it appears the plan (longevity) is going according to plan. If not better than planned. At what point does this get weird?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago