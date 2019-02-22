Google may introduce game streaming hardware at March 19th event

Google is delivering a keynote at this year’s Game Developer Conference on March 19th, and according to a report from 9to5Google, it’s possible the company will use the event to launch a game console… sort of.

Google’s been working on game streaming technology for a while. Last February The Information reported that Google was developing a game streaming platform code-named “Yeti.” And last October, Google launched a public beta of its “Project Stream” technology that allowed testers to stream Assassin’s Creed Odyssey using a Chrome web browser.

The beta ran for about three months and the program has concluded. But it could pave the way for Google to launch a full-scale service that lets users stream multiple games over the internet. It’s unclear if you’d buy games outright, rent them, or subscribe to a Netflix-for-games type service for access to a library of games.

One thing that does seem clear is that while some folks would be happy playing games using a Chrome web browser on laptop or desktop computers, others prefer a more console-like experience that allows you to play on a big screen TV. And that’s what 9to5Google says Google will introduce at its March 19th event, along with the game streaming service itself.

While rumor has it that Google was originally planning to let stream games by plugging a Chromecast (or a similar device) into your TV, the latest rumors suggest it’ll be more of a game console-style box that comes with a Google-designed game controller.